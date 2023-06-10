 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Dodgers have led all four games on the road trip, but so far have only won once. They turn to Bobby Miller on Saturday for his fourth major league start, facing a Phillies team that has won six straight games.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Phillies
  • Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...