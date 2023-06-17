Dodgers vs. Giants Game V chat

Following a pitcher making his major league debut on Friday, Bobby Miller is suddenly a grizzled veteran on Saturday for the Dodgers, making his fifth major league start.
Lefty Bryan Hudson is the new guy in the bullpen.
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Giants
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
