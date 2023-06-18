Dodgers vs. Giants Game VI chat

The Dodgers and Giants finish things up on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. David Peralta is back in the lineup after suffering a hamstring strain on Friday, and is batting cleanup for the second time this week.
Round three, ring the bell— SFGiants
⏰: 1:10 p.m. PT
: @NBCSGiants | @MLBNetwork
: https://t.co/u6HWjFPmtr
: @KNBR | KSFN
Today's Dodgers #FathersDay lineup vs. Giants:— Los Angeles Dodgers
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Giants
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
