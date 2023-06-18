 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Giants Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers and Giants finish things up on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. David Peralta is back in the lineup after suffering a hamstring strain on Friday, and is batting cleanup for the second time this week.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Giants
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

