Dodgers vs. Astros Game II chat

The Dodgers and Astros are back at it, this time on national television.
Bligh Madris will make his Astros debut tonight.— Houston Astros (@astros) June 24, 2023
: 6:15 PM
: @MLBONFOX
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/Gy4tiby1ID
Today's #Dodgers lineup vs. Astros: pic.twitter.com/9IOI9ckBgZ— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 24, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Astros
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
