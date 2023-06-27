 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: JUL 30 Dodgers at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers are facing the Rockies, and Clayton Kershaw is making his 27th career start at Coors Field, seven more than any other pitcher against the Rockies in Denver.

Max Muncy is back, and batting cleanup.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
  • Ballpark: Coors Field, Denver
  • Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

