Dodgers vs. Rockies Game III chat

The Dodgers are facing the Rockies, and Clayton Kershaw is making his 27th career start at Coors Field, seven more than any other pitcher against the Rockies in Denver.
Max Muncy is back, and batting cleanup.
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at Rockies: pic.twitter.com/7IlnFDrkQf— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 27, 2023
New series on Blake St.— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 27, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
- Ballpark: Coors Field, Denver
- Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
