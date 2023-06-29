Dodgers vs. Rockies Game V chat

The Dodgers go for a series win in Denver, and Mookie Betts is playing shortstop.
Rain and hail delayed the start for nearly two hours, but here we are.
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at Rockies: pic.twitter.com/CbB66lWhW3— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 29, 2023
#Rockies lineup tonight vs. #Dodgers.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) June 29, 2023
BTW, OF-DH Kris Bryant has landed in Denver after playing an injury rehab game for Triple-a @ABQTopes. Team is expected to activate him tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O9es0sK6kL
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
- Ballpark: Coors Field, Denver
- Time:
5:407:30 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
