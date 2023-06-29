 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Dodgers go for a series win in Denver, and Mookie Betts is playing shortstop.

Rain and hail delayed the start for nearly two hours, but here we are.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
  • Ballpark: Coors Field, Denver
  • Time: 5:40 7:30 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...