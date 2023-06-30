Dodgers vs. Royals Game I chat

The Dodgers and Royals begin their weekend series in Kansas City.
Bobby Miller is making his seventh major league start for Los Angeles. Alec Marsh is making his first for the home team.
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at Royals: pic.twitter.com/ErvBGMrEk6— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 30, 2023
Here's how we're taking the field behind Alec Marsh as he makes his MLB debut tonight vs. the Dodgers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/jM4xriUpr1— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 30, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Royals
- Ballpark: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
