Dodgers vs. Royals Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers and Royals begin their weekend series in Kansas City.

Bobby Miller is making his seventh major league start for Los Angeles. Alec Marsh is making his first for the home team.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Royals
  • Ballpark: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
  • Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

