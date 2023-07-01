Dodgers vs. Royals Game II chat

The Dodgers and Royals are back at it, this time on national television.
Julio Urías is back on a major league mound for the first time in 44 days.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Royals: pic.twitter.com/djKlJzSJQj— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2023
Daniel Lynch heads to the mound tonight as we take on the Dodgers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/nNuwAyAKrb— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 1, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Royals
- Ballpark: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
