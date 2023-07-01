 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Royals Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Royals are back at it, this time on national television.

Julio Urías is back on a major league mound for the first time in 44 days.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Royals
  • Ballpark: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

