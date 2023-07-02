Dodgers vs. Royals Game III chat

The Dodgers need a win on getaway day in Kansas City for a winning road trip.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Royals: pic.twitter.com/tXWRZN3QDH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 2, 2023
Here's how we're taking the field behind Brady Singer in the deciding game of our series vs. the Dodgers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/TJJIzp7FeJ— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 2, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Royals
- Ballpark: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
