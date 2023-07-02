 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Royals Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Dodgers need a win on getaway day in Kansas City for a winning road trip.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Royals
  • Ballpark: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
  • Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

