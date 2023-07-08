Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat

The Dodgers and Angels are the first two teams to complete their “first half” schedule, as Sunday is an off day for them this week, and an early start on the All-Star break.

But there’s still one more game to play.

Alex Vesia is first on the mound, pitching for a third straight day after his save on Thursday and three-pitch strikeout of Shohei Ohtani in the seventh inning on Friday. Vesia is opening, to give Ohtani different looks, Dave Roberts said before the game.

Michael Grove will get the bulk pitching assignment on Saturday.

Game info