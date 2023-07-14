Dodgers vs. Mets Game IV chat

The All-Star break is no more, and baseball is back. Julio Urías is on the mound as the Dodgers open a weekend series against the Mets.
Chris Taylor is back from the injured list. Jake Marisnick is added to the Dodgers bench.
Clayton Kershaw won’t be back until August at the earliest.
Second half of the season. Let's get it! pic.twitter.com/ElQio7I4yi— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 14, 2023
Let the second half begin. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) July 14, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Mets
- Ballpark: Citi Field, New York
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: Apple TV+ (subscription required; 2-month free trial through MLB)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
