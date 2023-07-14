 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Mets Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The All-Star break is no more, and baseball is back. Julio Urías is on the mound as the Dodgers open a weekend series against the Mets.

Chris Taylor is back from the injured list. Jake Marisnick is added to the Dodgers bench.

Clayton Kershaw won’t be back until August at the earliest.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Mets
  • Ballpark: Citi Field, New York
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: Apple TV+ (subscription required; 2-month free trial through MLB)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...