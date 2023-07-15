 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Mets Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Now that the rain delay is over, it’s another day, another network for Dodgers-Mets, just 45 minutes later than scheduled.

The middle game at Citi Field is on Fox.

Right fielder Starling Marte was scratched from the Mets lineup. Luis Guillorme starts at second base instead, with a few others shifting positions for New York.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Mets
  • Ballpark: Citi Field, New York
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. 5 p.m. PT
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...