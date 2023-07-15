Dodgers vs. Mets Game V chat

Now that the rain delay is over, it’s another day, another network for Dodgers-Mets, just 45 minutes later than scheduled.
The middle game at Citi Field is on Fox.
Right fielder Starling Marte was scratched from the Mets lineup. Luis Guillorme starts at second base instead, with a few others shifting positions for New York.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Mets: pic.twitter.com/Q41TM5HOJo— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2023
Updated lineup: pic.twitter.com/6Owlz0tMGA— New York Mets (@Mets) July 15, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Mets
- Ballpark: Citi Field, New York
- Time:
4:15 p.m.5 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
