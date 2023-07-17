 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Chris Taylor is the only Dodger in the starting lineup Monday against the Orioles who was in the lineup the last time the Dodgers were in Baltimore, on September 12, 2019.
The Dodgers are playing in Baltimore for the first time in four years.

Starting lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Orioles
  • Ballpark: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

