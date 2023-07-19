Dodgers vs. Orioles Game III chat

Julio Urías is on the mound as the Dodgers finish off their series in Baltimore, with a morning start back in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is trying for its first road sweep of a three-game series this season.
Of course it’s not starting on time, even though it’s a sunny Wednesday in Baltimore. Par for the course for the road Dodgers.
Starting lineups
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Orioles: pic.twitter.com/u8kG0Xe9PN— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2023
Time to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/ekw0uTXROf— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 19, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Orioles
- Ballpark: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore
- Time:
10:0510:45 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
