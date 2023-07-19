 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Julio Urías is on the mound as the Dodgers finish off their series in Baltimore, with a morning start back in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is trying for its first road sweep of a three-game series this season.

Of course it’s not starting on time, even though it’s a sunny Wednesday in Baltimore. Par for the course for the road Dodgers.

Pregame reading

Starting lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Orioles
  • Ballpark: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore
  • Time: 10:05 10:45 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...