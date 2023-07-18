Dodgers vs. Orioles Game II chat

The Dodgers and Orioles are back at it on Tuesday night.
In addition to SportsNet LA, the middle game of this interleague series will be televised by TBS. The TBS broadcast won’t be available in Los Angeles.
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Orioles: pic.twitter.com/9pp8WTGnWZ— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 18, 2023
Tuesday at The Yard. pic.twitter.com/8CypcXMaI4— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 18, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Orioles
- Ballpark: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore
- Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
- Orioles coverage: Camden Chat
