Dodgers vs. Orioles Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Orioles are back at it on Tuesday night.

In addition to SportsNet LA, the middle game of this interleague series will be televised by TBS. The TBS broadcast won’t be available in Los Angeles.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Orioles
  • Ballpark: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
  • Orioles coverage: Camden Chat

