Dodgers on Deck: July 22 at Rangers

The Dodgers and Rangers are back at it on Saturday afternoon, playing the middle game of their three-game weekend series in Texas.

Los Angeles won the opener 11-5 on Friday night.

Two rookies are on the mound to start the final three games for the Dodgers. Up first is Bobby Miller, who allowed only one run in his last start to turn around a recent slump, but also was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning.

Miller, (Sunday starter) Emmet Sheehan, Michael Grove, and Gavin Stone have combined to start 26 games for the Dodgers this season. That quartet of rookies has a cumulative 5.92 ERA in 138⅓ innings, though the Dodgers are 17-9 in their 26 starts.

Dane Dunning starts for the Rangers on Saturday. The right-hander has a 2.82 ERA in 99 innings this season over 21 games, including 13 starts.

Game info