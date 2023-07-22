Dodgers on Deck: July 23 at Rangers

The Dodgers on Sunday go for the sweep against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and try to break a pattern on this otherwise highly successful road trip.

During their 10-day, nine-game road trip through New York, Baltimore, and Arlington, the Dodgers have won the first two games of each series, against the Mets, Orioles, and now Rangers. But Los Angeles lost series finales in New York and Baltimore, and have yet to sweep a three-game series on the road this season.

The Dodgers have scored 27 runs in the first two games of this series.

Emmet Sheehan has lasted at least five innings in each of his first five major league starts. So far he has a 4.91 ERA and 3.51 xERA in 25⅔ innings, with 18 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Martín Pérez ended his June with three consecutive quality starts, but so far in July has allowed nine runs in 7⅓ innings in two starts, and was skipped in the rotation during the last week before the All-Star break.

On the season, Pérez has a 4.84 ERA and 5.59 xERA in 96⅔ innings over 18 starts.

Rangers shortstop and old friend Corey Seager landed on the injured list Saturday after spraining his right thumb on Friday night.

Game info