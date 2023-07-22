 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers have Bobby Miller on the mound for Saturday’s start against the Rangers.

No Corey Seager in the Rangers lineup, after he sprained his thumb on a slide at second base in the eighth inning Friday.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rangers
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA (Stephen Nelson, Orel Hershiser)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

