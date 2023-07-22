Dodgers vs. Rangers Game II chat

The Dodgers have Bobby Miller on the mound for Saturday’s start against the Rangers.
No Corey Seager in the Rangers lineup, after he sprained his thumb on a slide at second base in the eighth inning Friday.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Rangers: pic.twitter.com/MLCyST1m47— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2023
Rangers starting lineup for July 22 vs. Los Angeles-NL. pic.twitter.com/dWmdCyCDTc— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) July 22, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Rangers
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA (Stephen Nelson, Orel Hershiser)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
