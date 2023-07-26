July 26: Blue Jays 8, Dodgers 1

Tony Gonsolin allowed five runs and the Dodgers got blown out by the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 24, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 26
Dodgers drubbed by Blue Jays in series finale
The Blue Jays left nothing to chance, following Tuesday’s loss, by putting up a seven-run lead on the Dodgers and taking this one 8-1. Yusei Kikuchi handled the Dodger bats, while Tony Gonsolin struggled against Toronto’s lineup.
July 26
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game III chat
The Dodgers battle the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
July 26
Dodgers call up Tyson Miller, option Justin Bruihl
The Dodgers called up Tyson Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Justin Bruihl to Triple-A.
July 26
DeLuca hamstring strain opens roster spot for Hernández
The Dodgers activated the newly-acquired Enrique Hernández on Wednesday, one day after acquiring the infielder/outfielder in a trade with the Red Sox. A roster spot was created by Jonny DeLuca placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.
July 25
Dodgers on Deck: July 26 vs. Blue Jays
The Dodgers finish off an interleague series against the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
July 24
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays series info
The Dodgers open a nine-game homestand with three games against the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.