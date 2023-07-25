July 25: Dodgers 8, Blue Jays 7 (10 innings)

Down four in the ninth inning, the Dodgers rallied to tie, then James Outman’s walk-off double — the fifth time he reached base on the night — beat the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 24, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 25
Down by four in the ninth? No problem
The Dodgers trailed big in the ninth, but in an action-filled frame, they scored four to force extras, capped by a Chris Taylor two-run groundball single. James Outman walked it off in the 10th.
July 25
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
July 24
Dodgers on Deck: July 25 vs. Blue Jays
Julio Urías and the Dodgers host the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
July 24
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays series info
The Dodgers open a nine-game homestand with three games against the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.