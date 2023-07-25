 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 25: Dodgers 8, Blue Jays 7 (10 innings)

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Down four in the ninth inning, the Dodgers rallied to tie, then James Outman’s walk-off double — the fifth time he reached base on the night — beat the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.

Jul 24, 2023, 5:01am PDT