Dodgers vs. Reds Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers take on the Reds in a battle of rookie starters Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller is making his 11th major league start, with Cincinnati lefty Brandon Williamson making his 13th start.

Amed Rosario starts at shortstop.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

