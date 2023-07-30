Dodgers vs. Reds Game VI chat

The Dodgers finish off their weekend series against the Reds with Michael Grove on the mound.
No Mookie Betts in the lineup, as he deals with right ankle soreness.
Will Smith starts at catcher, the first time this year he’ll start both ends of a day game after a night game. Monday’s looming off day helps.
Starting lineups
Doug Day in LA.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2023
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/9KguG3a4pf
Today's #Dodgers #Reds lineup: pic.twitter.com/cht8NnPo1h— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 30, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...