Dodgers vs. Reds Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers finish off their weekend series against the Reds with Michael Grove on the mound.

No Mookie Betts in the lineup, as he deals with right ankle soreness.

Will Smith starts at catcher, the first time this year he’ll start both ends of a day game after a night game. Monday’s looming off day helps.

Starting lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

