Dodgers vs. Reds Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Emmet Sheehan takes the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday night against the Reds.

Mookie Betts was scratched with right ankle soreness.

Joe Kelly is here. Phil Bickford is not.

Dodgers-Reds lineups

Reds Pos Dodgers Pos
De La Cruz (S) 3B Peralta (L) LF
Friedl (L) CF Freeman (L) 1B
McLain SS Smith C
Fraley (L) RF Muncy (L) 3B
India 2B Martinez DH
Votto (L) 1B Heyward (L) RF
Steer LF Outman (L) CF
Encarncion-Strand DH Taylor 2B
Maile C Rojas SS

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

