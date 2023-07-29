Dodgers vs. Reds Game V chat

Emmet Sheehan takes the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday night against the Reds.
Mookie Betts was scratched with right ankle soreness.
Joe Kelly is here. Phil Bickford is not.
Dodgers-Reds lineups
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|De La Cruz (S)
|3B
|Peralta (L)
|LF
|Friedl (L)
|CF
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|McLain
|SS
|Smith
|C
|Fraley (L)
|RF
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|India
|2B
|Martinez
|DH
|Votto (L)
|1B
|Heyward (L)
|RF
|Steer
|LF
|Outman (L)
|CF
|Encarncion-Strand
|DH
|Taylor
|2B
|Maile
|C
|Rojas
|SS
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
