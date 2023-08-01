 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. A’s Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Oakland Athletics v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Dodgers open a series against the A’s.

Lance Lynn makes his Dodgers debut.

Still no J.D. Martinez, but Mookie Betts is back in the lineup.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

