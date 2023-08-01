Dodgers vs. A’s Game I chat

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Dodgers open a series against the A’s.
Lance Lynn makes his Dodgers debut.
Still no J.D. Martinez, but Mookie Betts is back in the lineup.
Welcome to Waldi-wood ⭐ pic.twitter.com/0fM3O35nIm— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 1, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Athletics: pic.twitter.com/872EVeQntP— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 1, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
