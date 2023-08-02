 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. A’s Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: AUG 01 Athletics at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers try for a second straight win over the A’s on Wednesday night.

Still no J.D. Martinez in the lineup. Chris Taylor is at designated hitter for a third straight game.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

