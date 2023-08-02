Dodgers vs. A’s Game II chat

The Dodgers try for a second straight win over the A’s on Wednesday night.
Still no J.D. Martinez in the lineup. Chris Taylor is at designated hitter for a third straight game.
Take two in LA ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Lzh7gTw8Nd— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 2, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Athletics: pic.twitter.com/2ubzxpmafG— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 2, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)