Dodgers vs. Padres Game IX chat

Beware the team that leads this Dodgers-Padres game in the eighth inning.
Bryan Hudson is in the Los Angeles bullpen, Michael Grove is not.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/JyDsIfyddg— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2023
#SundayNightBaseball on deck!#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/3e2IWwDuVx— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 6, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Ballpark: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 4:10 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...