 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game IX chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks open a quickie two-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup again with the same left hamstring and groin issue that has plagued him for two and a half weeks.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
  • Ballpark: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...