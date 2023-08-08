Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game IX chat

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks open a quickie two-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.
J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup again with the same left hamstring and groin issue that has plagued him for two and a half weeks.
JD Martinez scratched from #Dodgers lineup again pic.twitter.com/SpdLWmn5Yg— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 9, 2023
Game 114. #ArizonaBorn https://t.co/k9Xjx1tKgF pic.twitter.com/GQ3zA3ONtO— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 8, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
- Ballpark: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
