Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat

The Dodgers try for a seventh win in a row. The Rockies are 20-41 on the road.
Mookie Betts is sick and was scratched from the lineup.
Yency Almonte landed on the injured list as was expected after Friday night. Victor González returns, and has been involved in all three Dodgers transactions this week.
Peralta LF
Freeman 1B
Smith DH
Muncy 3B
Heyward RF
Hernández 2B
Outman CF
Rosario SS
Barnes C
Gonsolin P https://t.co/vWeSucr2l1
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
