Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat

The Dodgers try for a seventh win in a row. The Rockies are 20-41 on the road.

Mookie Betts is sick and was scratched from the lineup.

Yency Almonte landed on the injured list as was expected after Friday night. Victor González returns, and has been involved in all three Dodgers transactions this week.

Updated lineup:



Peralta LF

Freeman 1B

Smith DH

Muncy 3B

Heyward RF

Hernández 2B

Outman CF

Rosario SS

Barnes C

Gonsolin P https://t.co/vWeSucr2l1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 12, 2023

