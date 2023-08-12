 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers try for a seventh win in a row. The Rockies are 20-41 on the road.

Mookie Betts is sick and was scratched from the lineup.

Yency Almonte landed on the injured list as was expected after Friday night. Victor González returns, and has been involved in all three Dodgers transactions this week.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Rockies
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

In This Stream

August 12: Dodgers 4, Rockies 1

View all 5 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...