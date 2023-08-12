Dodgers on Deck: August 13 vs. Rockies

The Dodgers and Rockies conclude their four-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, the final meeting of the season in Los Angeles between these two teams.

Julio Urías takes the mound for the Dodgers with an active 14-inning scoreless streak that dates back to July 25. The left-hander has yet to allow a run in August, having blanked the A’s for five innings on August 3 at home, followed by six scoreless innings on Tuesday against the D-backs in Arizona.

Urías faced the Rockies once earlier this season, throwing six shutout innings on April 4 in Los Angeles.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland has lasted at least six innings in 12 of his 22 starts this season, including each of his last two starts. He missed two and a half weeks with right shoulder subluxation in July, and since returning has a 5.63 ERA in three starts, with 13 strikeouts against only one walk in 16 innings.

Freeland is the third Rockies left-handed starting pitcher in this four-game series.

Only one more Dodgers-Rockies series remains on the docket in 2023. Coors Field will host during the final week of the season, with four games in three days thanks to a scheduled doubleheader on Tuesday, September 26 in Denver.

Game info