Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat

Notes: Hyun-seok Jang, Pepiot, Fernando, Kenley South Korean pitcher Hyun-seok Jang, signed by the Dodgers for $900,000 on August 8, was introduced at a press conference in Seoul on Monday. Also, Ryan Pepiot won Pacific Coast League pitcher of the month, Jay Jaffe wrote about Fernando Valenzuela’s number retirement, and Kenley Jansen recalled playing in Low-A Great Lakes 16 years ago.