Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat

The Dodgers and Brewers open a three-game series tonight at Dodger Stadium.
J.D. Martinez is back in the Dodgers lineup, his first game since August 6.
Gus Varland joined the Dodgers bullpen.
First place teams squaring off in L.A.
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/AMsxh9xi0H
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Brewers:
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
