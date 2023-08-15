 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Brewers open a three-game series tonight at Dodger Stadium.

J.D. Martinez is back in the Dodgers lineup, his first game since August 6.

Gus Varland joined the Dodgers bullpen.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Brewers
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

