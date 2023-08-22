Dodgers vs. Guardians Game I chat

The Dodgers play their first road game in 13 days, starting a series against the Guardians in Cleveland. Bobby Miller is on the mound, as is old friend Noah Syndergaard.

Michael Busch starts at designated hitter, after he was called up today along with J.D. Martinez placed on the injured list. The Dodgers have six left-handed batters starting for the third time this season, along with May 1 and May 8.

Game info