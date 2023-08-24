Dodgers vs. Guardians Game II chat, resumed

Wednesday’s game was suspended by rain after two innings. The Dodgers lead 3-1.

Mookie Betts has two hits. Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double. Starters Clayton Kershaw and Xzavion Curry are done after two innings.

The game resumes in the top of the third inning, with catcher Will Smith due up.

Dodgers vs. Guardians lineups Dodgers Stats Guardians Stats Dodgers Stats Guardians Stats Betts rf 2-2, R Kwan lf 0-1 Freeman 1b 1-2, R Ramírez 3b 1-1, HR Smith c 0-0, SF, RBI Laureano rf 0-1 Muncy dh 1-1, 2B, R Gonzalez dh 0-1 Taylor lf 0-1 Haase c 0-1 Hernández 3b 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI Freeman 2b HBP Outman cf 0-1 Arias 1b 0-1 Rosario 2b 0-1 Rocchio ss 0-1 Rojas ss 0-1 Straw cf ---

Game info