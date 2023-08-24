 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game II chat, resumed

Game resumes in the top of the third inning

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: AUG 23 Dodgers at Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday’s game was suspended by rain after two innings. The Dodgers lead 3-1.

Mookie Betts has two hits. Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double. Starters Clayton Kershaw and Xzavion Curry are done after two innings.

The game resumes in the top of the third inning, with catcher Will Smith due up.

Dodgers vs. Guardians lineups

Dodgers Stats Guardians Stats
Dodgers Stats Guardians Stats
Betts rf 2-2, R Kwan lf 0-1
Freeman 1b 1-2, R Ramírez 3b 1-1, HR
Smith c 0-0, SF, RBI Laureano rf 0-1
Muncy dh 1-1, 2B, R Gonzalez dh 0-1
Taylor lf 0-1 Haase c 0-1
Hernández 3b 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI Freeman 2b HBP
Outman cf 0-1 Arias 1b 0-1
Rosario 2b 0-1 Rocchio ss 0-1
Rojas ss 0-1 Straw cf ---
Game suspended in the top of the third inning

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Guardians
  • Resumption of suspended game, top 3rd
  • Ballpark: Progressive Field, Cleveland
  • Time: 9:10 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...