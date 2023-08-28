Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XI chat

The Dodgers are back home to start their final full series of August, hosting the Diamondbacks, who have found their way again over the last three weeks.
Game 132. #ArizonaBornhttps://t.co/k9Xjx1tKgF pic.twitter.com/Il5lQDAMk4— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 28, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. D-backs: pic.twitter.com/uYebWES3XH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 28, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
