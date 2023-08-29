 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XII chat

By Eric Stephen
Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is on the mound for the Dodgers in the middle game against the Diamondbacks, and unlike his last start this one at Dodger Stadium is highly unlikely to be suspended by rain after only two innings.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

