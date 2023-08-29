Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XII chat

Clayton Kershaw is on the mound for the Dodgers in the middle game against the Diamondbacks, and unlike his last start this one at Dodger Stadium is highly unlikely to be suspended by rain after only two innings.
Game 133. #ArizonaBornhttps://t.co/k9Xjx1ui6d pic.twitter.com/EIDn51kNqa— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 29, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. D-backs: pic.twitter.com/s0xCn70hNH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
