 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Braves Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Braves start their long weekend series on Thursday night, the battle of the teams with the two best records in the majors.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Braves
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...