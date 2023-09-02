Dodgers vs. Braves Game VI chat

Emmet Sheehan will try to limit the Braves to fewer than three home runs, something Lance Lynn and Julio Urías failed to do.
Will Smith is at designated hitter with Austin Barnes catching.
Third day in LA!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/jUKvOaAgLq— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 2, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Braves: pic.twitter.com/vkzSAEg3us— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 2, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Braves
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...