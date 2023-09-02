 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Braves Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Emmet Sheehan will try to limit the Braves to fewer than three home runs, something Lance Lynn and Julio Urías failed to do.

Will Smith is at designated hitter with Austin Barnes catching.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Braves
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...