 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images

The last breakfast and baseball game of the season for the Dodgers, finishing off their weekend series against the Nationals.

Weather permitting, of course.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Nationals
  • Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 10:35 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...