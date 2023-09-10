Dodgers vs. Nationals Game VI chat

The last breakfast and baseball game of the season for the Dodgers, finishing off their weekend series against the Nationals.
Weather permitting, of course.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Nationals: pic.twitter.com/t4BjqZiPA1— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 10, 2023
yeah can I get uhhhhh ..,.. jacob young at leadoff pic.twitter.com/9J4JsJH636— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 10, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Nationals
- Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- Time: 10:35 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
