 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

After a rain delay of over four hours, the Dodgers and Nationals are going to start the second game of this series.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Nationals
  • Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 1:05 5:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...