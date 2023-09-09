Dodgers vs. Nationals Game V chat

After a rain delay of over four hours, the Dodgers and Nationals are going to start the second game of this series.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Nationals: pic.twitter.com/Clq4EFBxaC— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2023
Irv's the word pic.twitter.com/vT1f6rFEsK— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 9, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Nationals
- Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- Time:
1:055:15 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
