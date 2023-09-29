Dodgers vs. Giants Game XI chat

The Dodgers begin the last weekend of the regular season, facing a Giants team no longer led by Gabe Kapler.
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup at Giants: pic.twitter.com/UI6KCqF58d— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 29, 2023
One series to go— SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 30, 2023
⏰: 7:15 p.m. PT
: @NBCSGiants
: https://t.co/u6HWjFPmtr
: @KNBR | KSFN #SFGiants | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/Oqk84Gg9Kq
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Giants
- Ballpark: Oracle Park, San Francisco
- Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...