 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NLDS Game 1 chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers open their 2023 playoff run. First obstacle is Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Pregame reading

Starting lineups

NLDS Game 1 info

Teams: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Location: Dodger Stadium

Time: 6:20 p.m.

Starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly

TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...