NLDS Game 1 chat

The Dodgers open their 2023 playoff run. First obstacle is Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Pregame reading
Starting lineups
The crew for Game One. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/cW3jKoedKf— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 7, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers NLDS Game 1 lineup vs. D-backs: pic.twitter.com/p6V9e4bT1H— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 7, 2023
NLDS Game 1 info
Teams: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
Location: Dodger Stadium
Time: 6:20 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly
TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi)
