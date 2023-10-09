NLDS Game 2 chat

The Dodgers and Bobby Miller try to get even with the Diamondbacks on Monday night in Game 2.
Stay hot, Snakes. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/YftNpSXXUz— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 9, 2023
Tonight's #Dodgers NLDS Game 2 lineup vs. D-backs: pic.twitter.com/jjSKAcJoyt— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 9, 2023
NLDS Game 2 info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Series: Arizona leads, 1-0
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:07 p.m.
- Starting pitchers: Bobby Miller vs. Zac Gallen
- TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi)
