NLDS Game 2 chat

By Eric Stephen
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dodgers and Bobby Miller try to get even with the Diamondbacks on Monday night in Game 2.

NLDS Game 2 info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
  • Series: Arizona leads, 1-0
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:07 p.m.
  • Starting pitchers: Bobby Miller vs. Zac Gallen
  • TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi)

