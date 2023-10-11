NLDS Game 3 chat

The Dodgers will try to maintain the perfect record for road teams in this series.
Tonight's #Dodgers NLDS Game 3 lineup at D-backs: pic.twitter.com/fpHZGftanL— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 11, 2023
The home team. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/ATFzGcSJpV— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 11, 2023
NLDS Game 3 info
- Teams: Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- Series: Arizona leads, 2-0
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 6:07 p.m. PT
- Starting pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi)
Loading comments...