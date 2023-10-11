 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NLDS Game 3 chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Dodgers will try to maintain the perfect record for road teams in this series.

NLDS Game 3 info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Diamondbacks
  • Series: Arizona leads, 2-0
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:07 p.m. PT
  • Starting pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi)

