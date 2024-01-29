Dodgers sign James Paxton for 1 year, $11 million

The Dodgers on Janauary 29, 2024 signed left-hander James Paxton to a one-year contract worth $11 million, adding a left-handed starter to a pitching staff that was overwhelmingly right-handed.

Paxton had a 4.50 ERA and 3.77 xERA in 19 starts for the Red Sox in 2023, with 101 strikeouts and 33 walks in 96 innings. It was his first season back since April 2021 Tommy John surgery.

The 35-year-old left-hander in parts of 10 major league seasons has a 3.69 ERA, 3.46 FIP, 112 ERA+ and 932 strikeouts in 850⅔ innings.

With the Dodgers, Paxton can earn up to $2 million in bonus, including $1 million if he’s on the active roster on opening day. He can earn $250,000 for each of 16 and 18 starts, and $500,000 if he makes 20 starts.

Paxton is the third starting pitcher added by the Dodgers this offseason, joining free agent signee Yoshinobu Yamamoto and trade acquisition Tyler Glasnow, who signed a five-year contract as part of the deal. Paxton joins a rotation that includes those two plus Walker Buehler returning from Tommy John surgery, Bobby Miller, and a gaggle of rookies with strong recent minor league performances.