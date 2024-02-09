Dodgers sign Clayton Kershaw for one year plus a player option

Clayton Kershaw is back with the Dodgers for what will be a franchise-record 17th season, and potentially longer than that. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed a one-year contract that includes a player option for 2025, with a total guarantee of $10 million.

The Dodgers finalized Kershaw’s contract on February 9, 2024, the day after pitchers and catchers reported to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Kershaw is coming off surgery in November to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder, which will likely sideline the left-hander through at least the All-Star break in 2024.

That injury limited Kershaw over the final three months of the season — including a six-week stay on the injured list — which ended with Kershaw allowing six runs while recording only one out in his start in Game 1 of the NLDS. But overall on the season, Kershaw had a strong season, with a 2.46 ERA and 3.74 xERA in 24 starts, with 137 strikeouts and 40 walks in 131⅔ innings.

Kershaw was drafted by the Dodgers in the first round in 2006, and debuted in the majors in 2008. He turns 36 in March. If and when he pitches next for the Dodgers, he’ll set a franchise record for pitchers with his 17th season, surpassing Don Sutton.

Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 60-day injured list to make roster room for Kershaw.