Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

The Dodgers are back at it after getting Monday off. The last stretch of nine games in Arizona begins Tuesday night against the Angels at Camelback Ranch.

Bobby Miller makes his second start, and other Dodgers scheduled to pitch include Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, J.P. Feyereisen, Daniel Hudson, Justin Wilson, Matt Gage, and Nabil Crismatt.

Austin Barnes was originally in the starting lineup, but Chris Okey will catch instead.

Updated lineup:



Betts 2B

Ohtani DH

Freeman 1B

Hernández, T. LF

Muncy 3B

Heyward RF

Hernández, E. CF

Rojas SS

Okey C

Miller P https://t.co/lYBckH0B7L — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 5, 2024

Game info