Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers are back at it after getting Monday off. The last stretch of nine games in Arizona begins Tuesday night against the Angels at Camelback Ranch.

Bobby Miller makes his second start, and other Dodgers scheduled to pitch include Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, J.P. Feyereisen, Daniel Hudson, Justin Wilson, Matt Gage, and Nabil Crismatt.

Austin Barnes was originally in the starting lineup, but Chris Okey will catch instead.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Southern California (Angels broadcast), MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

