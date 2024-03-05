Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

The Dodgers are back at it after getting Monday off. The last stretch of nine games in Arizona begins Tuesday night against the Angels at Camelback Ranch.
Bobby Miller makes his second start, and other Dodgers scheduled to pitch include Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, J.P. Feyereisen, Daniel Hudson, Justin Wilson, Matt Gage, and Nabil Crismatt.
Austin Barnes was originally in the starting lineup, but Chris Okey will catch instead.
Updated lineup:— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 5, 2024
Betts 2B
Ohtani DH
Freeman 1B
Hernández, T. LF
Muncy 3B
Heyward RF
Hernández, E. CF
Rojas SS
Okey C
Miller P https://t.co/lYBckH0B7L
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
- Stadium: Camelback Ranch
- Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Southern California (Angels broadcast), MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)
