 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers take on the Giants on Thursday night in Scottsdale, with James Paxton on the mound making his second start of spring training.

Kyle Hurt is also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers, as are Nabil Crismatt and Kevin Gowdy.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Giants
  • Stadium: Scottsdale Stadium
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...