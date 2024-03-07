Dodgers vs. Giants game chat

The Dodgers take on the Giants on Thursday night in Scottsdale, with James Paxton on the mound making his second start of spring training.

Kyle Hurt is also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers, as are Nabil Crismatt and Kevin Gowdy.

Matt Chapman making his Giants debut against Dodgers tonight:



Jung Hoo Lee - CF

Wilmer Flores - 1B

Michael Conforto - LF

Jorge Soler - DH

Matt Chapman - 3B

Mike Yastrzemski - RF

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Patrick Bailey - C

Nick Ahmed - SS

Kyle Harrison - LHP — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) March 7, 2024

Game info