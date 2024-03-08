 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

Mookie Betts starts at shortstop for the Dodgers on Friday night. That’s a thing now.

On the mound against the Reds at Camelback Ranch is a bullpen game of sorts, with left-handed reliever Justin Wilson starting. Swingman Ryan Yarbrough is also slated to pitch, as are Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and Gus Varland.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: none

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...