Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

Mookie Betts starts at shortstop for the Dodgers on Friday night. That’s a thing now.
On the mound against the Reds at Camelback Ranch is a bullpen game of sorts, with left-handed reliever Justin Wilson starting. Swingman Ryan Yarbrough is also slated to pitch, as are Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and Gus Varland.
Jonathan India makes his spring debut: pic.twitter.com/nSTfSOiX6y— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 8, 2024
Tonight's #DodgersST lineup vs. Reds: pic.twitter.com/3BB1h6M63k— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 8, 2024
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
- Stadium: Camelback Ranch
- Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: none
Loading comments...