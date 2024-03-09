 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rangers game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Grove is on the mound to start Saturday for the Dodgers, who host the Rangers at Camelback Ranch.

Also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Saturday include Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and J.P. Feyereisen, who were originally slated to pitch Friday before the game was called in the fifth inning. Other Dodgers pitchers on the list for Saturday are Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson, and T.J. McFarland.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Rangers
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

