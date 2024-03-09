Dodgers vs. Rangers game chat

Michael Grove is on the mound to start Saturday for the Dodgers, who host the Rangers at Camelback Ranch.

Also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Saturday include Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and J.P. Feyereisen, who were originally slated to pitch Friday before the game was called in the fifth inning. Other Dodgers pitchers on the list for Saturday are Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson, and T.J. McFarland.

Rangers lineup for March 9, 2024 at Los Angeles-NL. A live radio broadcast of today's game will be carried on 105.3 The Fan in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. pic.twitter.com/eQegwMOMSV — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 9, 2024

