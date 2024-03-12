Dodgers vs. Giants game chat

Tyler Glasnow makes his final spring training tuneup before opening day, starting for the Dodgers against the Giants on Tuesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

This is the fourth outing this spring for Glasnow, who pitched four innings last Wednesday in a B game on the backfields. On Monday, he was announced as the Dodgers opening day starter against the Padres on March 20 in South Korea.

“I don’t really know what the plan is, but I think I was at 74 pitches last game, but [Tuesday] I don’t know, maybe 80-something,” Glasnow told reporters in Arizona, per SportsNet LA. “Maybe a little bit more or the same in Korea. I’m not sure what the plan is, but I’ll just prepare like any other start and go as long as they need me to [on opening day].”

Also schedule to pitch for the Dodgers on Tuesday are Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, T.J. McFarland, and Kyle Hurt.

Max Muncy and Gavin Lux are both out with illness, as is assistant coach Connor McGuiness, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Blayne Enlow starts for San Francisco. The Dodgers faced left-hander Kyle Harrison last Thursday in Scottsdale and he’s pitching today on a backfield back in Giants camp instead. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle notes that the Giants and Dodgers face off from April 1-3 at Dodger Stadium, so this way the Dodgers won’t get a second straight look at him so soon before a game that counts.

Giants at Dodgers pic.twitter.com/wkDgXoSsAi — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 12, 2024

