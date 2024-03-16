Dodgers vs. Kiwoom Heroes game chat

The Dodgers play the first of two exhibition games in Seoul, taking on the Kiwoom Heroes in their home stadium, the Gocheok Sky Dome. The game starts at just after noon local time in South Korea, but 8:07 p.m. PT.

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser call their first game of the year for SportsNet LA.

This will be a bullpen game for the Dodgers, With Michael Grove on the mound first, with Dave Roberts saying Saturday evening that Grove will pitch two inings. Ryan Brasier, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, and the newly-rostered Daniel Hudson are also scheduled to pitch, and perhaps Kyle Hurt as well.

The Dodgers lineup sure looks like the one that will be used on opening day.

Let’s do this.



Tonight’s #SeoulSeries Dodgers lineup at Kiwoom Heroes: pic.twitter.com/bzA49laPPl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 17, 2024

Game info